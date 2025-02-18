Fatal crash, Bannockburn Road, Nevis

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Bannockburn Road, Nevis, Central Otago.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash around 10pm.

The rider was located in a critical condition and later died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit completed a scene examination, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road remained closed till around 2am this morning when it reopened.

