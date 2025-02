Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Police are responding to a crash on Anzac Parade, near Memorial Drive, Hamilton East.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash around 8:15am.

One person appears to be in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Anzac Parade is closed between Grey Street and Memorial Drive, motorists are advised to take an alternate route and expect delays.

