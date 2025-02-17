All roads lead to the new Piarere roundabout

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Road users can look forward to a more complete roundabout experience in Piarere, with the final permanent approach road towards Hamilton set to open.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises traffic is planned to be switched onto the new approach on Tuesday 25 February (weather permitting).

Darryl Coalter, Acting Regional Manager – Infrastructure Delivery Waikato/Bay of Plenty says the switch will provide road users a taste of the finished product.

“We’ve received positive feedback about the roundabout so far and we’re confident motorists will enjoy it even more when the final approach road is in action. It’s one step closer to a more efficient and safer intersection.”

The roundabout at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29 opened to traffic in September 2024 with 2 temporary approach roads in action, while work continued on the 3 permanent approaches. Two of the 3 permanent approach roads (SH1 from Tīrau, and SH29) opened to traffic in December 2024.

No road closures or stop/go are needed for the switch onto the new approach road; however, motorists should prepare for minor delays in the area.

The roundabout will be reduced to a single lane with traffic switched over one direction at a time, starting with the northbound lane first and the southbound lane by late afternoon.

Mr Coalter says the project is on track to be completed in mid-2025, but there is still work to be done.

“Work will continue on the central median and barriers on the Hamilton approach, before the focus shifts to the installation of a centre sculpture, landscaping and planting.

“Prior to the switch, line marking will be undertaken under stop/go overnight from 8pm Monday 24 February until 4am Tuesday morning. Motorists should expect delays of around 10 minutes during this time.”

Mr Coalter thanks motorists for their patience and asks drivers to stick to temporary speed limits and take extra care when travelling through the area while people adjust to the new layout.

“We’re not far from the finish line now and we’re grateful for the support we’ve received from nearby residents and road users during this time.”

