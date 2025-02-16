Library protest crossed a line, Police say

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Attribute to Inspector Simon Walker, Acting Waitematā District Commander:

Police strongly condemn the actions of a group protesting a children’s event at the Te Atatū library yesterday and can confirm officers are investigating allegations of assault.

The event was being run as part of the city’s pride festival but was cancelled after about 50 people entered the building and refused to leave.

The group’s actions caused considerable distress and concern among tamariki, library staff and visitors.

This protest crossed a line.

Freedom of speech and the right to protest are fundamental principles of a free and democratic society under the rule of law, but nobody, especially children, should ever be made to feel unsafe.

I’m proud of the frontline staff, who responded with haste and professionalism, resolving a dynamic and emotive situation as safely and as quickly as possible. I also want to acknowledge the staff at the library who did their utmost to de-escalate the situation and keep their visitors safe.

Police were made aware of allegations of assault during this incident. We are actively investigating these reports today and we encourage any other people subjected to violent behaviour to make a report at their nearest Police station, or online at 105.police.govt.nz.

No arrests have been made, but enquiries are in the early stages.

Police and Auckland Council have worked closely around the pride celebrations, and this work will continue. We live in a diverse city in a diverse country, and that is worth celebrating.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI