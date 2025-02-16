First Responders – Lewis Pass Road fire update #6

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Firefighters have made good progress consolidating the containment lines around the Lewis Pass Road fireground today and will return tomorrow to continue mopping up remaining areas of deep-seated burning.

Speed restrictions have been lifted on SH7 overnight while firefighting operations are suspended. The temporary 30km/hr speed limit will be in place again from 7am to ensure the safety of personnel working on and alongside the road.

Fire and Emergency NZ Assistant Commander Dave Key says the landowner will monitor the fire overnight. If people travelling between Springs Junction and Hanmer Springs notice flames overnight, or any other signs of fire that concern them, they should call 111 to report them.

Three crews of firefighters will be working on the fireground tomorrow with a helicopter on standby if needed.

Dave Key thanked the local residents for their support of crews and the incident management team over the last two days.