Generali Hong Kong and YAS Partner to Enhance Personalized Insurance Solutions

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 February 2025 – Generali Hong Kong has partnered with YAS to deliver innovative, customer-centric insurance solutions that adapt to modern lifestyles. This collaboration focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience and provide tailored protection.

From left: William Lee, Co-Founder of YAS, Windian Lai, Chief Business Officer and Intermediary Management of Generali Hong Kong, Andy Ann, Co-Founder of YAS

Built on the foundation of their success in on-demand microinsurance, this partnership introduces dynamic, real-time insurance offerings that seamlessly integrate into customers’ lives. By leveraging advanced technology to enable smarter underwriting and personalized experiences, Generali Hong Kong continues its mission to deliver meaningful and accessible protection to its customers in the digital age.

Dynamic Insurance Solutions Embedded in Daily Life

The collaboration between Generali Hong Kong and YAS introduces solutions designed to modernize insurance. The first initiative, launched in November 2024, is embedded within the AlipayHK ecosystem. This solution dynamically adjusts travel coverage up to 20 times based on travelers’ spending, capped at HK$100,000, offering a flexible and relevant product for frequent travelers.

Generali Hong Kong leverages advanced technology to enhance its underwriting capabilities, enabling real-time risk assessments to better align insurance products with customer activities and needs. This approach represents a significant step forward in providing insurance that is relevant, adaptable, and customer-focused.

Windian Lai, Chief Business Officer and Intermediary Management of Generali Hong Kong, said, “This partnership with YAS allows us to integrate technologies such as GPS and AI into our personal lines underwriting. These tools enable us to deliver real-time solutions that adapt to customer lifestyles, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience.”

William Lee, Co-Founder of YAS Group, added, “Customers today demand more than traditional insurance; they want solutions that fit seamlessly into their lives. This partnership with Generali Hong Kong allows us to lead the industry into a new era of autonomous, always-on insurance solutions that resonate with the modern lifestyle.”

Key Benefits for Customers:

Tailored Coverage: Advanced technology enables policies that adapt to individual behaviors, preferences, and needs.

Seamless Experiences: Automated processes simplify everything from quotes to claims, creating a frictionless insurance journey.

Dynamic Flexibility: Coverage adjusts in real-time to changing circumstances, giving customers greater control and peace of mind.



Windian added, “This initiative highlights Generali Hong Kong’s ability to respond quickly to market demands and deliver innovative solutions. With over 600,000 weekly border-crossing travelers in the region, this product addresses a growing need for flexible, real-time travel coverage.”

