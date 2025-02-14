Better homes for Papakura Military Camp personnel

Source: New Zealand Government

New state-of-the-art soldiers’ flats have officially opened for junior ranks at Papakura Military Camp, Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk has announced.

“The aging camp barracks had been in use for more than 40 years and were leaky, mouldy and outdated. Our soldiers, sailors and aviators deserve homes where they can thrive,” Mr Penk says.

“The completion of these new units through the Defence Estate Regeneration Plan is a significant step in this Government’s mission to transform living conditions for the force.

“This $5.8-million initiative is more than a construction project – it is a promise to our personnel that their health, morale, and comfort are a priority as they dedicate themselves to our country.”

The new accommodation includes five, four-bedroom fully furnished units with kitchens, lounges and ensuites – alongside a utility building with large commercial washing machines, drying rooms and storage.

“The project was delivered in an impressive six-month timeframe and constructed off-site with modular technology. Its success offers an exciting look at how innovative building practices can help transform military facilities around New Zealand.

“This is about ensuring those who wear the uniform and stand ready to defend New Zealand have the support they need, on and off the field.”

MIL OSI