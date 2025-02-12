Source: Privacy Commissioner
2024 biennial survey on privacyMedia release: Digital revolution drives concerns for New Zealanders: UMR survey results.
APPA Privacy Awareness Week 2011 social media survey
View the English language survey results and the English language redacted comments of the survey from the Asia Pacific Privacy Authorities social media survey.
View the Spanish language survey results.
View the Chinese language survey results.
View the Korean language survey results.
International Disclosures and Overseas Information and Communication Technologies Survey
Results in this survey showed that a large number of respondents that send information overseas do not check the overseas organisations’ use and management of the information.
The issue of cloud computing’ clearly has major benefits for businesses and government agencies but it also carries some risks.
This survey has found that both the private and public sectors need guidance in this area. While most of the organisations have controls to protect the security of personal information in transit, some have no control over what happens once the information is sent overseas or don’t know if they have controls.
Media release.
View the full report.
May 2011.
Privacy survey 2010
Results in this report are based upon questions asked in the UMR Research nation-wide omnibus survey. This is a telephone survey of a nationally representative sample of 750 New Zealanders 18 years of age and over.
Fieldwork was conducted from 18th to 23rd March 2010 at UMR Research’s national interview facility in Auckland.
Media release
View the 26 page report.