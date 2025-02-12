Source: Privacy Commissioner

View the English language survey results and the English language redacted comments of the survey from the Asia Pacific Privacy Authorities social media survey.

International Disclosures and Overseas Information and Communication Technologies Survey

2 May 2011

Results in this survey showed that a large number of respondents that send information overseas do not check the overseas organisations’ use and management of the information.

The issue of cloud computing’ clearly has major benefits for businesses and government agencies but it also carries some risks.

This survey has found that both the private and public sectors need guidance in this area. While most of the organisations have controls to protect the security of personal information in transit, some have no control over what happens once the information is sent overseas or don’t know if they have controls.

Media release.

View the full report.

May 2011.