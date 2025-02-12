Police increase visibility in Birkenhead

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police are upping reassurance patrolling in Birkenhead, as investigations continue into the aggravated robbery of a Cash in Transit van.

A scene examination was completed at the ATM machine on Birkenhead Avenue yesterday evening.

North Shore Relieving Area Commander, Inspector Mike Rickards, says Police visibility is increasing in response.

“We are increasing reassurance patrolling for businesses and residents through that busy public space in Birkenhead,” he says.

“It is anticipated this will be carried out over the coming days alongside other demand.”

Meanwhile, investigations continue into Tuesday’s aggravated robbery as well as a wounding of a man on 4 February.

“The public will appreciate we won’t be able to discuss the specifics of both investigations underway,” Inspector Rickards says.

“Investigators from the Waitematā CIB are continuing to progress in their work to identify and hold offenders to account.”

Inspector Rickards says Police understand the concern with two serious offences occurring so close to each other.

“It’s likely to be the exception than the norm with two unrelated incidents occurring on the same road within a week of each other.”

Police acknowledge the public who have come forward with information so far and continue to ask anyone to come forward.

Please update Police online or call 105 using the reference number 250211/1336.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI