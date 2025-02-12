Media Funding Reforms – Joint statement from NZ On Air and NZ Film Commission on media reform consultation

Source: NZ On Air and the NZ Film Commission (NZFC)

NZ On Air and the NZ Film Commission (NZFC) acknowledge the importance of ensuring public funding delivers the best possible outcomes for audiences and the wider sector.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage has today released a Media Reform consultation document that includes a number of proposals, one of which is the streamlining of Crown content funders. (ref. https://govt.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=defea490d12b73c4ed8504b5b&id=e08a05fe0f&e=84ce785bf3 )

The agencies welcome the opportunity for widespread consultation on potential changes to the funding support provided across a range of media. In a challenging environment for the media sector, it is crucial that every dollar invested has the greatest possible impact. If change can enhance this, it is in the public interest to explore those options.

NZ On Air and NZFC look forward to working closely with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage to flesh out the opportunities and risks of the options proposed.

We acknowledge that during this consultation period there will be many questions and some uncertainty for both stakeholders and agency staff. We encourage all who have an interest in this mahi to engage with the consultation process so that your views, concerns or support for different options are heard.

While the consultation process and policy considerations continue, both agencies remain committed to delivering the best outcomes for audiences and the sector, and continuing to collaborate where it makes sense to do so.