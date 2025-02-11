Woman charged in relation to fatal vehicle incident in Napier

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Stacey Bailey-Tran:

Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old woman in relation to a fatal vehicle incident on Nuffield Avenue, Marewa on 27 December 2024.

The woman was arrested in Hastings yesterday afternoon.

She is due to appear in the Napier District Court on 20 February, charged with excess breath alcohol and reckless driving causing death.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

