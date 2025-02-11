SH2 Hewletts Road rail crossing repairs – 24 hour road closure

Contractors will soon be carrying out essential repairs to the State Highway 2 (SH2) rail crossing near the Hewletts Road/Maunganui Road/Golf Road roundabout.

Due to the nature of the repairs, and to enable them to be completed in shortest time possible with the least impact, there will be a 24-hour full road closure on the short section of SH2 Hewletts Road, between Newton Road roundabout and Golf Road roundabout, in both directions.

The closure is for 24 hours from 6am Saturday 15 February to 6am Sunday 16 February.

While the closure is in place traffic will detour via Newton Street, Hull Road and Maunganui Road.

As this work is weather dependent, these timeframes are approximate and subject to change.

While contractors aim to minimise disruption, people should expect some travel delays due to the nature and location of these works.

There will be some noise and vibration associated with the works.