Release: Cuts to school bus routes put Northland kids at risk

Source: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government is putting cost-cutting ahead of kids’ safety with its decision to cut rural school bus routes in Northland.

“Expecting young students to walk along state highways and endure extreme weather just to get to school is utterly irresponsible and a slap in the face to working families,” Labour education spokesperson Jan Tinetti said.

“This Government’s decision to cut essential school bus routes is putting our kids in harm’s way. I worry that it’s only a matter of time before tragedy strikes.”

The latest reports from Northland show at least seven schools are affected, with some students facing long, treacherous walks on busy highways like State Highway 10.

The reduction of Whangaroa College’s bus service has left two dozen students without safe transport options. Local school leaders have raised concerns that the risk of accidents will increase, especially in winter when students must travel in darkness and heavy rain.

“These are not minor inconveniences, these are serious safety risks that no parent should have to worry about. Erica Stanford refuses to acknowledge the reality for working families in rural communities.

“Rural kids deserve the same access to safe and reliable education as their urban peers. Erica Stanford must step up, acknowledge the harm these cuts are causing, and restore rural school bus routes before a preventable disaster happens,” Jan Tinetti said.

