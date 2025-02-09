Arts – YOUTH WRITING MENTORSHIPS OPEN FOR 2025

Source: NZSA Youth Mentor Programme

The NZSA Youth Mentor Programme seeks Emerging Young Writers

Four secondary school students will have the opportunity to be mentored by one of New Zealand’s best professional authors in order to develop their craft and hone their writing skills.

The NZSA Youth Mentorship Programme offers aspiring young writers aged 15 -18 a mentorship, from May to November. The intent of the mentor programme is to foster and develop emerging writing talent with the support of established authors. There are 4 places awarded each year in the youth programme, and it is a game-changing opportunity for young writers.

NZSA has been running successful assessment and mentoring programmes since 1999 that aim are to nurture, encourage, inspire and develop emerging writers with the support of established writers through mentoring and assessment.

Deadline for applications: 6 April 2025

Find out about how to apply

Comments from previous youth mentees

Leo Reid from Hamilton had award-winning author Kyle Mewburn as their mentor in 2024 and had this to say: “Through the NZSA Youth Mentorship Program, I have developed my skills as an author outside of simply writing. My mentor Kyle was endlessly kind and patient with me and I feel I have grown into myself using her help. Kyle offered me the experience of working with a seasoned author as well as providing me with extremely beneficial feedback. I know I can apply these newfound skills to projects outside of the one I had been working on with Kyle. I will look back on this shared time with her as one of immense value to myself, on both a personal level and as a writer.”

“I feel that I improved my skills as a writer and made a great deal of progress in terms of my project — I now have a clear structure, a plan moving forward and many smaller pieces to work with and develop further. Michelle has helped me build confidence in my work and consider things I previously didn’t, such as pacing and specific characterisation, as well as highlighting my strengths,” said Stella Weston who was partnered with writer and editor, Michelle Elvy.