VinFast Builds Trust in EV with Long Warranties

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2025 – Just a few years ago, car warranties were predictable: a standard three years or nearly 60,000 kilometers—whichever came first. It didn’t matter whether the vehicle was a luxury sedan or a modest hatchback – this was the norm. Today, this long-standing rule is being upended. Automakers are now competing to offer more generous warranty policies, a trend that underscores a shifting automotive landscape. Among these disruptors, VinFast, the upstart electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has drawn attention with its industry-leading warranty terms.

Long Warranties Are Essential in the EV Era

Historically, warranties were an afterthought for many buyers. In the early days of the modern automobile, coverage was meager—90 days for materials and just 30 days for labor. As vehicle quality improved, so did warranty offerings. By 2019, the industry standard had risen to three years or nearly 60,000 kilometers. Still, for most drivers, this coverage expired well before their vehicles had aged significantly.

The shift toward longer warranties is not coincidental. It reflects rising confidence in manufacturing quality and serves as a powerful tool for building customer trust while easing concerns about repair costs.

This assurance is particularly vital for EVs, a technology still unfamiliar to many consumers. Unlike internal combustion engine vehicles, EVs rely on advanced batteries and electric drivetrains—components that can intimidate first-time buyers. Long warranties alleviate these concerns, making them invaluable tools for convincing skeptics to embrace electric mobility.

“Our study shows that 67% of dealers believe that extended warranties help reduce uncertainty among potential car buyers. In addition, warranties also reduce uncertainty when purchasing electric cars (56%)…,” said Konrad Wessner, Managing Director at puls Marktforschung GmbH, a German-based market research company.

In terms of long warranty, VinFast stands out. Its latest offering in the Philippines, the VF 7, comes with a 10-year/200,000-kilometer vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited mileage battery warranty (for battery purchases). Other models, such as the VF 3 and VF 5, also boast segment-leading warranties, including a seven-year/160,000-kilometer vehicle warranty and an eight-year unlimited mileage battery warranty for units purchased with a battery.

VinFast’s Approach to Customer Confidence and Loyalty

VinFast’s warranty strategy does more than instill confidence; it fosters lasting relationships between the brand and its customers. This approach aligns with findings from CarGarantie, a European provider specializing in warranty solutions and repair cost insurance.

“Warranties make it easier to sell vehicles, bind buyers to dealers, and protect customers from additional costs. This makes purchasing decisions easier and increases profitability,” said Marcus Söldner, CEO of CarGarantie.

This model benefits both customers and manufacturers. For buyers, it’s a financial safety net, shielding them from unforeseen repair expenses. For automakers like VinFast, it’s a demonstration of product quality and a commitment to long-term customer satisfaction. The result is a mutually beneficial relationship, akin to the binding agreements seen in mobile phone contracts, where both parties have something to gain.

The impact of this customer-centric strategy is evident in VinFast’s rapid rise. In its home market of Vietnam, the company achieved record-breaking sales in December 2024, securing its position as the top-selling automaker for the fourth quarter of the year. This success underscores the effectiveness of its customer-first approach, which pairs cutting-edge EV technology with unparalleled after-sales support.

A New Standard in the Automotive Industry

As the industry evolves, long warranties may well become the norm, setting a higher bar for what customers demand. Viewed in this lens, VinFast’s warranty policies are redefining what customers can expect from their vehicles. The commitment to a segment-leading warranty speaks volumes about the company’s confidence in its products and its dedication to customer satisfaction.

With each new vehicle sold, VinFast isn’t just delivering an EV—it’s delivering peace of mind. And in a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, that may be the most valuable offering of all.

