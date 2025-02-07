Fire Safety – Outdoor fires to be restricted in Manawatū-Whanganui district

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a restricted fire season for parts of the Manawatū-Whanganui district from 8am on Friday 7 February until further notice.

www.checkitsalright.nz to apply for a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency. A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need to go toto apply for a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency.

Manawatū-Whanganui District Manager Nigel Dravitzki says the restrictions apply to Horowhenua, Manawatū/Palmerston North, Rangitikei, and Whanganui areas.

The coastal area is already in a restricted season. The Ruapehu area remains unchanged for now, although conditions there are being closely monitored.

“At this time of year, we do start to see more fires escaping from controlled burns, and starting large wildfires which can take days to put out,” Nigel Dravitzki says.

“Most of the vegetation in this district is pasture grass, crops, commercial forests, or unused scrub, and fire can spread very quickly through this vegetation when it’s so dry.

“As we’ve had very little rain, and hot, dry winds are continuing, the fire risk is much higher than usual right now.

“That’s why we’re restricting the use of open-air fires, including burn piles for rubbish or slash.