Caraz & Parklon BB Playpen Series Now Available at 【Doremi3babies】

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2025 -【Doremi3babies】 has recently announced the launch of the Caraz & Parklon BB playpen series. As two of the most popular baby brands in South Korea, Caraz & Parklon are known for their practicality and safety, catering to the diverse needs of modern families and providing local parents with comprehensive childcare solutions.

Now available at 【Doremi3babies】, the Caraz & Parklon BB playpen series offers parents a high-quality, safe, and flexible new option for baby care. Designed to create a dedicated activity space for babies, these products integrate innovative features with international safety standards, helping parents easily manage daily childcare needs with confidence.

Features of Caraz & Parklon BB Playpen

International Safety Certification : Certified by KC, CE, and other international safety standards, ensuring quality and reliability.

: Certified by KC, CE, and other international safety standards, ensuring quality and reliability. Stable & Minimalist Design : Easy and quick to install, equipped with a non-slip base for stable and durable use, suitable for various home environments.

: Easy and quick to install, equipped with a non-slip base for stable and durable use, suitable for various home environments. Flexible Adjustment : The playpen size and shape can be freely adjusted according to home space needs, making it adaptable to different scenarios.

: The playpen size and shape can be freely adjusted according to home space needs, making it adaptable to different scenarios. Eco-Friendly & Non-Toxic Materials: Made with baby-safe, eco-friendly, and non-toxic materials, giving parents peace of mind.

Designed for modern families, this series helps create a dedicated activity space for babies while allowing parents to manage their daily routines with ease. Caraz & Parklon have been highly popular among parents in South Korea, and their official launch at 【Doremi3babies】 brings more high-quality childcare product choices to local families.

Exclusive New Member Shopping Offer

To celebrate the official launch of the Caraz & Parklon BB playpen series at 【Doremi3babies】, a special shopping discount is available for new members. Starting today, customers who register as members and make their first purchase of HKD 600 or more will enjoy a 10% discount on their entire order.

More Information

For more product details and promotional activities, visit the 【Doremi3babies】 Facebook page (search for “Doremi3babies”) or contact the customer service team for further inquiries.

