Auckland overnight motorway closures 7–17 February 2025

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advises of the following closures for motorway improvements. Work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, 14 February 2025.
Please note this traffic bulletin is updated every Friday.
Unless otherwise stated, closures start at 9pm and finish at 5am. Traffic management may be in place before the advertised closure times for the mainline.
NORTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)
- Onewa Road northbound off-ramp, 9-13 February
- Stafford Road northbound off-ramp, 9-13 February
- Curran Street northbound on-ramp, 9-13 February
CENTRAL MOTORWAY JUNCTION (CMJ)
- SH1 southbound to SH16 eastbound (Port) link, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH1 southbound to SH16 westbound link, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Northbound lanes between Symonds Street off-ramp and Fanshawe Street on-ramp, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Wellington Street northbound on-ramp, 10-11 February
- SH1 northbound to SH16 westbound link, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Westbound lanes between Stanely Street off-ramp and Newtown Road on-ramp, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 northbound link, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 southbound link, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Wellesley Street East (SH1) westbound on-ramp, 10-11 February
- SH16 eastbound to SH1 northbound link, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Westbound lanes between Stanley Street off-ramp and Great North Road on-ramp, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 northbound link, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 southbound link, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Wellesley Street East (SH1) westbound on-ramp, 13 February
- Hobson Street westbound on-ramp, 13 February
- Newton Road westbound on-ramp, 13 February
- St Lukes Road westbound on-ramp, 13 February
- SH16 westbound to SH20 southbound link, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH1 northbound to SH16 westbound link, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Eastbound lanes between Wellesley Street East (SH1) off-ramp and Alten Road on-ramp, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Eastbound lanes between Wellesley Street East (SH16) off-ramp and Alten Road on-ramp, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Grafton Road eastbound on-ramp, 12 February
- Westbound lanes between Stanley Street off-ramp and Grafton Road on-ramp, 11-13 February
- Westbound lanes between Quay Street/Tamaki Drive and Parnell Rise, approx. 9:00pm 7 February to 5:00am 10 February (24/7)
- Westbound lanes between Quay Street/Tamaki Drive and Parnell Rise, approx. 9:00pm 14 February to 5:00am 17 February (24/7)
SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)
- Southbound lanes between Papakura off-ramp and Drury/SH22 on-ramp, 9 February
- Papakura (Loop) southbound on-ramp, 9 February
- Papakura (Diamond) southbound on-ramp, 9 February
- Southbound lanes between Papakura off-ramp and Ramarama on-ramp, 10-13 February
- Papakura (Loop) southbound on-ramp, 10-13 February
- Papakura (Diamond) southbound on-ramp, 10-13 February
- Drury/SH22 southbound on-ramp, 10-13 February
- Northbound lanes between Drury/SH22 off-ramp and Papakura on-ramp, 9-13 February
- Drury/SH22 northbound on-ramp, 9-13 February
- Bombay southbound off-ramp, 9-13 February
- Bombay northbound on-ramp, 9-13 February
- Bombay northbound off-ramp, 9-13 February
- Southbound lanes between Hampton Downs off-ramp and Hampton Downs on-ramp, 9-13 February
- Northbound lanes between Hampton Downs off-ramp and Hampton Downs on-ramp, 9-13 February
- Dragway Road northbound off-ramp, 9-13 February
- Hampton Downs northbound on-ramp, 9-13 February
NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)
- SH16 eastbound link to SH20 southbound (Waterview southbound tunnel closed), 10-11 February
- Great North Road eastbound off ramp (Waterview southbound tunnel closed), 10-11 February
- Westbound link to SH20 southbound (Waterview southbound tunnel closed), 10-11 February
- Eastbound lanes between Great North Road off-ramp and Alten Road, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Great North Road eastbound on-ramp, 12 February
- St Lukes Road eastbound on-ramp, 12 February
- SH16 eastbound to SH1 northbound link, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH16 eastbound to SH16 (Port) link, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- SH16 eastbound to SH1 southbound link, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
UPPER HARBOUR MOTORWAY (SH18)
- None planned
SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20)
- Southbound lanes between Maioro Street off-ramp and Hillsborough Road on-ramp, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Maioro Street southbound on-ramp, 10-11 February
- Dominion Road southbound on-ramp, 10-11 February
- Northbound lanes between Maioro Street off-ramp and Great North Road on-ramp (Waterview northbound tunnel closed), 12-13 February
- SH20 Northbound to SH16 Eastbound Link, 12-13 February
- SH20 Northbound to SH16 Westbound Link, 12-13 February
- Maioro Street northbound on-ramp, 12-13 February
- Southbound lanes between Massey Road off-ramp and Puhinui Road on-ramp, 9 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
- Massey Road southbound on-ramp, 9 February
GEORGE BOLT MEMORIAL DRIVE (SH20A)
- None planned
PUHINUI ROAD (SH20B)
- None planned
STATE HIGHWAY 22 (SH22)
- None planned
STATE HIGHWAY 2 (SH2)
- None planned
