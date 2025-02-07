Auckland overnight motorway closures 7–17 February 2025

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advises of the following closures for motorway improvements. Work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, 14 February 2025.

Please note this traffic bulletin is updated every Friday.

Unless otherwise stated, closures start at 9pm and finish at 5am. Traffic management may be in place before the advertised closure times for the mainline.

NORTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Onewa Road northbound off-ramp, 9-13 February

Stafford Road northbound off-ramp, 9-13 February

Curran Street northbound on-ramp, 9-13 February

CENTRAL MOTORWAY JUNCTION (CMJ)

SH1 southbound to SH16 eastbound (Port) link, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

SH1 southbound to SH16 westbound link, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Northbound lanes between Symonds Street off-ramp and Fanshawe Street on-ramp, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) Wellington Street northbound on-ramp, 10-11 February SH1 northbound to SH16 westbound link, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Westbound lanes between Stanely Street off-ramp and Newtown Road on-ramp, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 northbound link, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 southbound link, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) Wellesley Street East (SH1) westbound on-ramp, 10-11 February

SH16 eastbound to SH1 northbound link, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Westbound lanes between Stanley Street off-ramp and Great North Road on-ramp, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 northbound link, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 southbound link, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) Wellesley Street East (SH1) westbound on-ramp, 13 February Hobson Street westbound on-ramp, 13 February Newton Road westbound on-ramp, 13 February St Lukes Road westbound on-ramp, 13 February SH16 westbound to SH20 southbound link, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

SH1 northbound to SH16 westbound link, 13 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Eastbound lanes between Wellesley Street East (SH1) off-ramp and Alten Road on-ramp, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Eastbound lanes between Wellesley Street East (SH16) off-ramp and Alten Road on-ramp, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Grafton Road eastbound on-ramp, 12 February

Westbound lanes between Stanley Street off-ramp and Grafton Road on-ramp, 11-13 February

Westbound lanes between Quay Street/Tamaki Drive and Parnell Rise, approx. 9:00pm 7 February to 5:00am 10 February (24/7)

Westbound lanes between Quay Street/Tamaki Drive and Parnell Rise, approx. 9:00pm 14 February to 5:00am 17 February (24/7)

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Southbound lanes between Papakura off-ramp and Drury/SH22 on-ramp, 9 February Papakura (Loop) southbound on-ramp, 9 February Papakura (Diamond) southbound on-ramp, 9 February

Southbound lanes between Papakura off-ramp and Ramarama on-ramp, 10-13 February Papakura (Loop) southbound on-ramp, 10-13 February Papakura (Diamond) southbound on-ramp, 10-13 February Drury/SH22 southbound on-ramp, 10-13 February

Northbound lanes between Drury/SH22 off-ramp and Papakura on-ramp, 9-13 February Drury/SH22 northbound on-ramp, 9-13 February

Bombay southbound off-ramp, 9-13 February

Bombay northbound on-ramp, 9-13 February

Bombay northbound off-ramp, 9-13 February

Southbound lanes between Hampton Downs off-ramp and Hampton Downs on-ramp, 9-13 February

Northbound lanes between Hampton Downs off-ramp and Hampton Downs on-ramp, 9-13 February Dragway Road northbound off-ramp, 9-13 February Hampton Downs northbound on-ramp, 9-13 February



NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)

SH16 eastbound link to SH20 southbound (Waterview southbound tunnel closed), 10-11 February Great North Road eastbound off ramp (Waterview southbound tunnel closed), 10-11 February

Westbound link to SH20 southbound (Waterview southbound tunnel closed), 10-11 February

Eastbound lanes between Great North Road off-ramp and Alten Road, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) Great North Road eastbound on-ramp, 12 February St Lukes Road eastbound on-ramp, 12 February SH16 eastbound to SH1 northbound link, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) SH16 eastbound to SH16 (Port) link, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) SH16 eastbound to SH1 southbound link, 12 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)



UPPER HARBOUR MOTORWAY (SH18)

None planned

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20)

Southbound lanes between Maioro Street off-ramp and Hillsborough Road on-ramp, 10-11 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) Maioro Street southbound on-ramp, 10-11 February Dominion Road southbound on-ramp, 10-11 February

Northbound lanes between Maioro Street off-ramp and Great North Road on-ramp (Waterview northbound tunnel closed), 12-13 February SH20 Northbound to SH16 Eastbound Link, 12-13 February SH20 Northbound to SH16 Westbound Link, 12-13 February Maioro Street northbound on-ramp, 12-13 February

Southbound lanes between Massey Road off-ramp and Puhinui Road on-ramp, 9 February (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am) Massey Road southbound on-ramp, 9 February



GEORGE BOLT MEMORIAL DRIVE (SH20A)

None planned

PUHINUI ROAD (SH20B)

None planned

STATE HIGHWAY 22 (SH22)

None planned

STATE HIGHWAY 2 (SH2)

None planned

Please follow the signposted detours. NZ Transport Agency thanks you for your co-operation during these essential improvements and maintenance.

