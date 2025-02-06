SonicWall Celebrates Excellence with the 2025 SonicWall Partner Awards

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2025 – SonicWall proudly honored its exceptional partners and distributors at the annual SonicWall Partner Awards, celebrating their unwavering commitment to safeguarding customers in a dynamic and increasingly complex threat landscape. This prestigious award acknowledges partner organizations worldwide that have demonstrated remarkable dedication to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions.

“While partners have been key to SonicWall’s success for over 30 years, our dramatic transformation over the last two years is directly attributable to SonicWall stepping it up and taking a relentless focus on our valued partners, said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. “That’s meant listening to and acting upon their key needs and feedback, which has in turn shaped our roadmaps (organic and inorganic), the delivery of technical support (reduced wait times with immediate access to higher tiers of support), how we charge for our products and services, sales resource alignment, and much, much more. Many of our partners posted record years in 2024, and we couldn’t be more pleased about that. These awards are a small token of thanks and recognition of the strategic value SonicWall’s partners have and will continue to play in shaping and driving SonicWall’s business.”

“The 2025 SonicWall Partner Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and innovation of our partners who continually raise the bar in cybersecurity excellence. This year’s winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting businesses against the ever-evolving threat landscape, leveraging SonicWall’s solutions to deliver proactive, strategic security. Their success is a testament to the power of strong partnerships in driving growth, resilience, and trust in today’s digital world,” said SonicWall Vice President of Sales, APJ Debasish Mukherjee.

Partners were nominated across various categories in each region, showcasing their outstanding performance throughout the previous year. From a large pool of nominees, SonicWall selected one partner per region in each category, highlighting their consistent excellence and exceptional service. Based on a matrix of criteria including but not limited highest revenue, partner count, highest growth, etc.

SonicWall is excited to announce the following winners for the Asia, Pacific & Japan:

Distributor of the Year – ANZ DICKER DATA AUSTRALIA Partner of the Year – ANZ VIRTUAL GRAFFITI AUSTRALIA Enterprise Partner of the Year – ANZ DYNATEK SOLUTIONS PTY LTD Newcomer of the Year – ANZ COM-X PTY LTD Partner Sales Hero of the Year – ANZ MARK WHITTINGTON – OZDOC SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP Distributor of the Year – ASEAN MEC NETWORKS CORPORATION Partner of the Year – ASEAN PENTECH SOLUTION SDN BHD Enterprise Partner of the Year – ASEAN ACCENT MICRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Managed Security Partner of the Year – ASEAN PT MAXINDO MITRA SOLUSI Newcomer of the Year – ASEAN ST ENGINEERING UNMANNED AND INTEGRATED SYSTEMS PTE LTD Partner Sales Hero of the Year – ASEAN SIVA ANNADURAI – XCESS NETWORKS MALAYSIA SDN BHD Distributor of the Year – GCR DATA WORLD COMPUTER & COMMUNICATIONS LTD Partner of the Year – GCR NANJING YINQIANG INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Enterprise Partner of the Year – GCR IT CHECK SOLUTIONS, INC Newcomer of the Year – GCR SHIH CHIANG LTD Partner Sales Hero of the Year – GCR CARY WU – SHENZHEN SECUUNION INFO-TECH Distributor of the Year – INDIA & SAARC INFLOW TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD Partner of the Year – INDIA & SAARC eCAPS Partner of the Year – INDIA & SAARC UNITED CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED Enterprise Partner of the Year – INDIA & SAARC SAFEZONE SECURE SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED Newcomer of the Year – INDIA & SAARC VS SQUARE INFO SOLUTIONS Partner Sales Hero of the Year – – INDIA & SAARC PARAMALINGAM S – SAFEZONE SECURE SOLUTIONS Distributor of the Year – JAPAN MARUBENI INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. Partner of the Year – JAPAN NIHON ICS CO.,LTD. Newcomer of the Year – JAPAN KOKUSAI JOHO NET Partner Sales Hero of the Year – JAPAN KYOYA SAKAKIBARA – NEC FIELDING, LTD. Partner Technical Hero of the Year – JAPAN TOMOYUKI TOKIAN – TANAKA ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. Distributor of the Year – KOREA SECUWIDE CORP. Partner of the Year – KOREA KICHANG INFOTECH INC. Newcomer of the Year – KOREA GODUNBIZ Partner Sales Hero of the Year – KOREA YEON DONGHO – CORE IT.CO.,LTD

To see all the winners, please visit: https://www.sonicwall.com/partnerawards.

SonicWall takes great pride in recognizing the contributions of its partners and distributors each year, acknowledging their vital role in protecting customers from evolving cyber threats. For more information about the Partner Awards, please visit: https://www.sonicwall.com/partnerawards.

