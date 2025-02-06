Five people arrested following incident at Makara property

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Five people have been arrested following an incident at a property in Makara Road, Wellington today.

Police were called to the residential address at 1.50pm, after a report of a person being threated with a firearm.

The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precaution and cordons were put in place on Makara Road.

Three people were arrested as they left the property in a vehicle.

Two other people who had fled the property on foot were subsequently located by Police nearby and arrested.

Police are still working to establish exactly what took place at the property, but initial indications suggest those involved are known to each other.

Nobody was injured during the incident and no charges have been laid at this time.

Police would like to thank nearby residents on Makara Road for their patience and cooperation while cordons remained in place.

Residents can expect to see a continued police presence this evening as we continue our enquiries at the Makara Road address.

