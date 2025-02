Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

State Highway 39 is closed following a crash near Ngāhinapōuri.

Emergency services attended the crash involving three vehicles, reported at around 2.20am. Critical injuries are reported.

Serious Crash Unit are conducting a scene examination.

The road is closed and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI