Lifeline Cleaning Brings Festive Cheer to the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) with Free Professional Cleaning

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2025 – Lifeline Cleaning, a leading cleaning service provider in Singapore, is pleased to announce its latest corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in support of the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH). As part of the Chinese New Year celebrations, Lifeline Cleaning hosted a Chinese New Year get-together event at SAVH facilities.

Professional Cleaning at SAVH by Lifeline Cleaning

The initiative aims to enhance the environment for the visually impaired community and promote inclusivity. Lifeline Cleaning continues to support CSR efforts focused on providing assistance to underserved groups such as the visually impaired.

“At Lifeline Cleaning, we believe in creating positive change in the lives of those who need it most. Our collaboration with SAVH for Chinese New Year allows us to honour the festive season while contributing to a cleaner, healthier, and more joyful environment for the visually impaired community,” said Roy Tan, Business Development (Corporate Accounts), Lifeline Cleaning.

What the CSR Initiative Involves

As part of this initiative, Lifeline Cleaning has:

Distributed Ang Baos to celebrate the Chinese New Year tradition of sharing blessings and bringing festive cheer to SAVH members.

Organised a breakfast-sharing session to foster community connection and celebrate the festive season together.

Provided cakes and pastries for the members to bring back, spreading more festive joy and delicious treats.

This initiative highlighted Lifeline Cleaning’s efforts to supporting vulnerable members of the community through various outreach activities. In addition to the 45 visually impaired elderly beneficiaries from the daycare group, SAVH staff, including some who are partially blind, also joined to usher in the Chinese New Year.

Meanwhile, SAVH’s massages for corporate groups and the “Dine in the Dark” event present opportunities for corporate companies, including Lifeline Cleaning, to engage with and support the community.

Lifeline Cleaning’s Ongoing CSR Commitment

Lifeline Cleaning has incorporated corporate social responsibility as a core element of its operations. Previous initiatives have involved collaborations with organisations supporting the elderly, visually impaired, and other underserved groups. Through these efforts, Lifeline Cleaning continues to contribute to the local community while offering professional cleaning services that promote a clean and safe environment for those in need. The company is also exploring the provision of disinfection services and ad hoc cleaning at SAVH.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its CSR initiatives to additional non-profit organisations, leveraging its expertise to create safe, hygienic, and inclusive environments for underserved communities.

