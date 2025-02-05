Coopers Hill Acquires Scape Design, Strengthening Its Global Leadership in Hospitality Landscape Architecture

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2025 – Coopers Hill, an international consultancy specialising in landscape architecture, urban design and masterplanning, today announced its acquisition of Scape Design UK, Europe’s premier hospitality and luxury lifestyle landscape architects. With its new London studio, Coopers Hill establishes its first European office marking the firm’s seventh international office following its Dubai opening in 2023.

With a 40-year legacy of defining luxury hospitality landscape design, Coopers Hill has built an impressive portfolio of hotels and resorts across diverse environments and ecosystems. Under the leadership of Founder, Managing Partner and Design Director, Allen Kerton, the firm headquartered in Singapore, will unite with Scape Design in London, to create a formidable portfolio spanning luxury hotels, resorts and lifestyle projects across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. This strategic merger establishes Coopers Hill as an unrivalled force in hospitality landscape design, marking an exciting new chapter for the practice.

In the new organisational structure, Allen Kerton, whose distinguished global career spans hospitality design projects across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, will continue to lead as Managing Partner and Design Director based in Singapore. Philip Jaffa will assume the role of Partner and Design Director, operating from London, where he will spearhead Coopers Hill’s expansion across Europe and North Africa, while strengthening the firm’s Middle Eastern operations.

Allen Kerton, Managing Partner & Design Director of Coopers Hill, said, “The merger with Scape represents a significant milestone, enabling us to realise our ambition of delivering a truly global service offering for our clients. Our combined intimate knowledge and in-depth expertise of local environments and cultural influences position us uniquely to create meaningful places, experiences and memories by balancing architecture, luxury and the wilderness of nature, regardless of a project’s location.”

Philip Jaffa, Partner & Design Director at Coopers Hill, added, “This marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Coopers Hill. The merger provides an incredible opportunity to drive sustainable and evocative landscape architecture solutions for the hospitality industry’s future, connecting humanity back to nature as the key touchpoint for health and well-being. Meeting Allen, a like-minded environmental landscape designer who shares my deep commitment to our planet’s future, was instrumental in my decision to merge our two practices.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.