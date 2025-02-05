Climate News – January 2025 was marked by cooler-than-average temperatures – New Zealand’s coldest January since 2017 – NIWA

Source: NIWA

January 2025 Climate Summary for New Zealand – January 2025 was marked by cooler-than-average temperatures across much of the country, making it New Zealand’s coldest January since 2017, according to NIWA National Climate Centre’s Monthly Climate Summary.

The nationwide average temperature was 16.4°C, which is 0.8°C below the 1991-2020 January average. Below-average temperatures were recorded in the central and southern North Island and much of the South Island, while western parts of the South Island, including the West Coast and Fiordland, experienced above-average warmth.

It was a dry month for many regions, with below-normal rainfall observed across the West Coast, Southland, Otago, Marlborough, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Auckland, and southern Northland. In contrast, eastern Canterbury, Nelson, and northern Northland recorded above-normal rainfall.

Sunshine hours were exceptionally high in western South Island regions, with Hokitika recording its sunniest January since 1912 (328 hours), while Greymouth also had a record-breaking month (302 hours).