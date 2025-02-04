Travelling to Waitangi – drive safe, plan ahead

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is asking people to plan ahead, with record numbers expected on roads across Auckland and Northland this week as people head north for Waitangi Day.

NZTA Northland Journey Manager Kingston Brands says planning and patience are the key this Waitangi holiday.

“We know it’s going to be busy, especially around Paihia and Waitangi, but if people plan ahead and keep a cool head we can make sure everyone gets where they’re going safely.”

To help keep everyone moving, NZTA has updated its popular Holiday Journeys traffic prediction tool. The tool shows predicted traffic flow across popular journeys in Auckland, Northland and further afield, based on previous year’s travel patterns.

Waitangi

A local road closure has been in place since yesterday (Monday 3 February) and will continue to Thursday 6 February (Waitangi Day) at the SH11 roundabout exit to Te Karuwha Parade in Paihia, restricting traffic to Waitangi.

Those travelling from south of Kawakawa are advised to take State Highway 1 to Pakaraka, SH10 to Puketona, then turn right on to SH11 towards Haruru Falls.

This route provides easy access to multiple FREE parking sites at Haruru. Parking will be signposted and regular shuttle buses will be running between parking locations and Waitangi.

Those leaving Waitangi are encouraged to do so via Kawakawa, rather than Haruru Falls, to avoid congestion.

“We know that congestion and delays can be frustrating, but the most important thing is that everyone gets to their destination safely.

“Take extra care when travelling for Waitangi Day due to increased traffic volumes, congestion, tiredness and people driving in unfamiliar environments.

“Drive to the conditions – whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads. Stick to the speed limit, leave plenty of space, belt up, drive sober and take plenty of breaks.

“Because predicted travel times can change based on traffic incidents, weather or driver behaviour, people should visit the NZTA Journey Planner website for real-time travel information, traffic cameras, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures before they travel,” says Mr Brands.

Journey Planner(external link)

“Kia harikoa te rā o Waitangi!”

Tips for safe driving

Check your car is in good “health” before you head off. Check your tyre pressure and tread, windscreen wipers, indicators and lights.

Take extra care when travelling in holiday periods because of increased traffic volumes, congestion, tiredness and people driving in unfamiliar environments.

Drive to the conditions – whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or amount of traffic.

Avoid fatigue. Take regular breaks to stay alert.

Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely.

Be patient – overtaking is unlikely to make a significant difference to your journey time due to the amount of traffic expected over the weekend.

Allow plenty of time. Remember you are on holiday, so there’s no need to rush.

