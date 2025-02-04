Remains located, identified as woman missing since March

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Attribute to Waikato Western Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin:

Police can confirm the remains of a woman missing since March 2024 have been found in the Pureroa Forest in Waikato.

Police were alerted to the discovery by a local hunter on Monday evening, 27 January.

Police can now confirm the remains are those of 79-year-old Judy Donovan.

Judy was laying bait with a group in the forest on 23 March last year when she became separated.

That afternoon, Search and Rescue teams, including Land Search and Rescue, Police Search and Rescue, and dog units, were deployed to the area.

The search for Judy was suspended in April last year after a large-scale, weeks-long search. The choice to suspend a search is always a tough one. It involves the assessment of a number of factors, including consultation with survivability experts.

In May, Police and a cadaver dog deployed to the area again, however, they were unable to locate her.

Judy’s family has been advised of the discovery, and they are being offered support at this incredibly emotional time.

A post-mortem examination has been completed along with the formal identification process.

As the matter is with the Coroner, we are unable to provide further comment.

