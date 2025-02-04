NZ-AU: IREN to Release Q2 FY25 Results on February 12, 2025

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
SYDNEY, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (together with its subsidiaries, “IREN”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and six-months ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. New York time.
The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at https://iren.com/investor/events-and-presentations
|Webcast and Conference Call Details
|Time & Date:
|5:00 p.m. New York time, Wednesday, February 12, 2025
|9:00 a.m. Sydney time, Thursday, February 13, 2025
|Participant
|Registration Link
|Live Webcast
|Use this link
|Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A
|Use this link
Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.
About IREN
IREN is a leading data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy.
- Bitcoin Mining: providing security to the Bitcoin network, expanding to 57 EH/s in 2025. Operations since 2019.
- AI Cloud Services: providing cloud compute to AI customers, 1,896 NVIDIA H100 & H200 GPUs. Operations since 2024.
- Next-Generation Data Centers: 510MW of operating data centers, expanding to 910MW in 2025. Specifically designed and purpose-built infrastructure for high-performance and power-dense computing applications.
- Technology: technology stack for performance optimization of AI Cloud Services and Bitcoin Mining operations.
- Development Portfolio: 2,310MW of grid-connected power secured across North America, >2,000 acre property portfolio and multi-gigawatt development pipeline.
- 100% Renewable Energy (from clean or renewable energy sources or through the purchase of RECs): targets sites with low-cost & underutilized renewable energy, and supports electrical grids and local communities.
Contacts
|Media
Jon Snowball
Gillian Roberts
|Investors
Lincoln Tan
To keep updated on IREN’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://iren.com/investor/ir-resources/email-alerts.
– Published by The MIL Network