New Appointments to the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission

Two new board appointments will bring infrastructure governance experience and capability to the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, says Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop.

“The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission is responsible for important work to improve New Zealand’s infrastructure system, including developing the National Infrastructure Plan to be delivered this year.

“The Government has appointed Tim Brown and Stephen Selwood to its board.

“Mr Brown and Mr Selwood bring a wealth of experience in leadership inside large scale organisations, extensive governance experience including of companies responsible for key infrastructure assets, and critical abilities in deep economic and strategic thinking. They join five existing board members: Raveen Jaduram, Suzanne Tindal, Dr Sina Cotter Tait, Maurice David, and Geoffrey Hunt.

“The two new members replace former chair Dr Alan Bollard who retired late last year, and Sarah Sinclair who resigned in September 2024. I thank the outgoing members for their work, and pay particular tribute to Dr Bollard’s many years of service and leadership.”

Tim Brown has extensive governance involvement in the infrastructure industry includes three decades of large infrastructure asset investment, infrastructure finance and debt and capital markets across a range of boards. He has served on the boards of Infratil and Wellington Airport and is a councillor on the Wellington City Council.

Stephen Selwood was previously an establishment Infrastructure Commission Board Member, and served as Commissioner of Tauranga City Council from February 2021 to June 2024. He has extensive experience in the infrastructure sector and was Chief Executive at Infrastructure New Zealand. Stephen is the currently managing director of a commercial retail company.

