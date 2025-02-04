Fun ways to stay cool and active in Tāmaki Makaurau

Source: Auckland Council

Make the most of summer with Auckland Council’s Pool and Leisure Centres, suitable for all ages and comfort levels.

Whether you’re after an outdoor pool surrounded by nature, a safe and relaxing ‘women only’ space for working out, a dedicated room for martial arts, or an award-winning fitness instructor to keep you motivated – we’ve got you covered.

Plus, you’ll find some great suggestions on the best spots for water sports around Tāmaki Makaurau – dive right in!

Birkenhead Pool and Leisure Centre

Come check out the only outdoor pool on the North Shore at Birkenhead Pool and Leisure Centre. Pack a picnic for after your swim and enjoy the designated picnic area available onsite. Keen to get the blood pumping with a little something extra? Bring friends and whānau along and have a go at the rock-climbing wall, skate park or pump track for some unique and exciting ways to stay active.

Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre

A special place awaits at Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa, which has eight pools on offer and much more! This multi-facility consists of a fitness centre, stadium, pool complex (8x), spa and sauna and bookable spaces for members of the community, making it a perfect spot for an outing with friends and whānau to be active, social or to kick back and relax.

Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre

Check out this award-winning pool and leisure centre in Stanmore Bay. You can stop by for a swim or to enjoy the splash pad with the little ones; have a workout at the gym, join a fitness class (includes access to the world-renowned LES MILLS classes), a round of badminton or even catch up with a friend at the onsite café. This location also hosts school holiday programmes, school-age and adult sports leagues, specialised programmes for seniors and drop-in sport sessions!

Papatoetoe Centennial

You can make a splash year-round at Papatoetoe Centennial’s heated pools! There are also some fun splash pools for toddlers and little ones, and a 50m outdoor pool for those who enjoy being out in the elements. This location also hosts a special ‘ladies’ nights’ which encourage women to make the most of their workouts in a relaxing environment.

Tōtara Park Pool

How about a swim workout surrounded by nature? Check out Tōtara Park Pool’s outdoor summer-only pools that sit within the 216 hectares of lush native bush. You’re also welcome to make the most of the surroundings which consist of playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts and picnic areas.

Karanga Plaza Harbour Pool (Browny’s Pool)

Right in the heart of Auckland, you’ll find the best spot for some fun in the sun at Karanga Plaza Harbour Pool. Enclosed by pontoons, this location keeps swimmers safe and happy with this free facility that includes four 33 metre swimming lanes and a jumping platform. Changing facilities, including toilets and cold-water showers, are also available at the nearby Karanga Plaza.

Howick Leisure Centre

For one of the most varied recreation programmes in Auckland, check out Howick Leisure Centre. While you won’t find any pools here, you can come for the work-out and stay for the fun and sense of community. There’s plenty on offer at this location, like a dedicated martial arts room, amazing school holiday programmes, basketball, volleyball, badminton and table tennis for all ages.

Plus, easy car parking options, a well-equipped gym with no wait times, and fun group fitness classes from an award-winning exercise instructor who delivers her own curated choreography with unmatched passion and dedication.

Water sports

Keen for an active splash of fun in the outdoors? Tāmaki Makaurau has so much to offer when it comes to water sports. Try your hand at stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) or kayaking for your next family outing. Some great paddling spots include Pt Chevalier, Mission Bay, Ōkahu Bay, Castor Bay and Takapuna Beach – just hire the gear and have a go.

Vector Wero, Manukau

For the adrenaline seekers, check out Vector Wero Whitewater Park, NZ’s first facility to offer an artificial river and water course for recreation, sports and training! Choose from a wide range of adventure activities to suit your style and comfort level, from rafting, kayaking, paddle boarding and fun team-building challenges.

Te Ara Moana Kayak Trail

If you’re up for a multi-day paddling adventure, there’s the Te Ara Moana Kayak Trail – a thrilling self-guided five-day sea-kayak tour with a sea route between Ōmana Regional Park and Wharau Regional Park. This epic experience will have you paddling 50km along Auckland’s south-eastern coastline, enjoying the natural wonders and wildlife with overnight stops at some dreamy beachfront campgrounds.

Check before you swim

While all Auckland Council Pool and Leisure Centres have staff available to keep you safe, that’s not quite the case when you’re outdoors making the most of nature around Tāmaki Makurau.

Don’t forget to check the Safeswim website for up-to-date information on water quality, wind, waves and tides as well as jellyfish swarms and other hazards. Safeswim is a fantastic tool to help keep you and your whānau safe and ensuring a great time outdoors for all.

