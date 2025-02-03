Crown shows commitment to Ngāpuhi settlement

Source: New Zealand Government

The Crown has today shown its commitment to settling with Ngāpuhi by initialling the proposed transfer of Kororipo Pā to Ngāti Rēhia, Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith and Conservation Minister Tama Potaka say.

“This initialling is an important step in beginning to provide reparations to Ngāpuhi and will be the first redress the Crown provides,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“Ngāti Rēhia has long sought the return of Kororipo Pā, and since 2022 Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust has formally engaged with the Crown on its proposed early vesting. The Trust intends to hold the site as kaitiaki on behalf of Ngāpuhi.

“I need to emphasise that public access to the reserve will not be affected.

“Initialling the deed is a significant milestone. Before the deed can be signed, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust will seek support for the proposed vesting from its hapū members.

“This initialling demonstrates our commitment to reaching a comprehensive Ngāpuhi Treaty settlement, which remains a high priority. I would like to commence negotiations with Ngāpuhi as soon as possible.

“Kororipo Pā will transfer to Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust as a historic reserve and on-account of a future comprehensive Ngāpuhi settlement.”

“This has been a long journey and I thank Ngāti Rēhia and others for their ongoing commitment to reaching a resolution,” Mr Potaka says.

“The Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai and Ngāti Rēhia have a long-standing partnership and I’m glad that mahi will continue to protect the significant historic taonga and conservation values of Kororipo Pā.”

MIL OSI