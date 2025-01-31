Release: Mining plan offers false promises with real damage

Source: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government is doubling down on outdated and volatile fossil fuels, showing how shortsighted and destructive their policies are for working New Zealanders.

“Shane Jones’ announcement is shortsighted, environmentally reckless, and a giveaway to private mining interests,” Labour’s energy spokesperson Megan Woods said.

“We are not against mining as long as it is done in an environmentally sustainable way. Under the Labour government, we were also doing work on critical minerals that would help us decarbonise and move away from fossil fuels like coal in a way that ensures jobs in the long term.

“However, the government’s plans, combined with the Fast Track law, lead to greater environmental risks with no public scrutiny.

“This Government wants New Zealanders to believe mining is essential for the energy transition, but what they won’t tell you is that gold mining has nothing to do with renewable energy and fossil fuels are the most expensive energy source that we have.

“Shane Jones talks about economic benefits, but what he is really talking about is private profits being shipped offshore while Kiwis are left with the environmental damage.

“Kiwis deserve an energy strategy that moves us forward, one that invests in wind, solar, and storage, creates sustainable jobs, and puts people before corporate profits. Instead, Shane Jones is pushing a plan that prioritises mining private profits over climate action, regional prosperity, and long-term energy security,” Megan Woods said.

“His proposal to mine the iron sands off the Coast of Taranaki drove away offshore wind investment, proving once again that this Government is holding New Zealand back while other countries move forward with clean energy solutions,” Labour’s environment spokesperson Rachel Brooking said.

“Climate and environmental protections are critical to our future, and this Government’s shortsighted and destructive approach will harm New Zealand’s economy long after Shane Jones is gone from Parliament.”

