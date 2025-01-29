Oriental Pearl and Shanghai Tower, together with towers around the world, light up in red in celebration of the Spring Festival of the Year of the Snake

Source: Media Outreach

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 January 2025 – Shanghai extends an invitation to landmarks and towers from cities across four continents to light up in red and celebrate the first Spring Festival as UNESCO World Cultural Heritage. The Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Tower, two of Shanghai’s iconic landmarks, is teaming up with members of World Federation of Great Towers (WFGT) and Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Empire State Building in New York, Tokyo Tower, Willis Tower in Chicago, Reunion Tower in Dallas, Vancouver Lookout, Torre Glories in Spain and SkyTower in Bucharest. Together, they will celebrate the first Spring Festival after its inclusion in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list by lighting up in red and sending Chinese New Year greetings.

View of the Lujiazui skyline as Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower lights up in red in the evening on January 28, 2025.

On the eve of the Spring Festival, Shanghai’s iconic Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Tower, the third tallest building in the world, took the lead in lighting up in festive red and shared the cheerful atmosphere with people around the world.

Shanghai Tower lights up in red in the evening on January 28, 2025.

At the same time, the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore has launched a Spring Festival-themed light show, projecting the beautiful color of Chinese red onto its buildings, as part of its Chinese New Year celebrations that will last till the Lantern Festival on February 12. Also, multiple towers in Asian cities will soon follow up. In Dubai, UAE, the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa tower will also light up in red, as tourists from around the globe gather at its foot to usher in the Year of the Snake. In Tokyo, Japan, as the clock counts down towards the Chinese New Year and the Tokyo Tower puts on a red coat, 2,025 balloons with the images of China’s giant pandas and Japanese anime characters will be released into the sky, carrying the wonderful wishes of the Chinese and Japanese people.

In the American continent, on January 29 local time in the US and the first day of the Chinese New Year, the Empire State Building in New York will appear in a dazzling red. In addition, the third tallest building in North America, the Willis Tower in Chicago, the Reunion Tower in Dallas, Texas will also light up in red during the Spring Festival. Further north, Canada is joining in as well. The red lights on the Vancouver Lookout will bring a special Spring Festival vibe to the Chinese people in Canada.

In Oceania, the city of Sydney will host a number of celebrations for the Spring Festival of the Year of the Snake.

In Europe, landmarks of a number of cities will also take part in the wonderfully red Spring Festival celebrations. In the Romanian capital of Bucharest, the emblematic SkyTower will turn into a red fairy. Several Spring Festival celebrations will also be held in the city to introduce traditional Chinese Spring Festival culture to the local people. In Barcelona, Spain, the Torre Glories, the most outstanding building of the city’s skyline, will light up in red and illuminate the city’s nightly sky. The Chinese community in Spain will also hold Spring Festival events bustling with joy and celebration, to welcome the arrival of the Chinese New Year together with the locals.

