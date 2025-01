Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

State Highway 29 at Te Poi is blocked following a serious crash.

It involved one vehicle and was reported about 8:10pm.

One person is believed to be in serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and the road is currently blocked at the intersections of State Highway 29 and State Highway 24.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

ENDS

