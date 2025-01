Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash on Hei Hei Road, Christchurch on Saturday 25 January.

He was 35-year-old Liam Michael Ryan-Morris of Hornby.

Police extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of those involved.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

