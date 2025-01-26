Trade and Investment Minister to hold trans-Tasman discussion

Source: New Zealand Government

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay will travel to Australia today for meetings with Australian Trade Minister, Senator Don Farrell, and the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF).

Mr McClay recently hosted Minister Farrell in Rotorua for the annual Closer Economic Relations (CER) Trade Ministers’ meeting, where ANZLF presented on trans-Tasman business growth opportunities.

“Australia is our closest partner and is critical to our trade and investment performance,” Mr McClay says.

“Minister Farrell and I will discuss opportunities to further grow trans-Tasman trade and investment, WTO developments, and ways to cooperate internationally.

“I will also raise with him the joint letter from New Zealand, Australian, and United States dairy sectors to our respective governments on Canada’s dairy policy which harms international dairy trade.”

Australia is the current chair of New Zealand’s leading trade agreement – the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

“This will be an opportunity to explore ways to deepen CPTPP trade,” Mr McClay says.

