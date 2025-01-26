Multiple arrests in Rotorua CBD following Operation Trolley

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

As part of ongoing work to ensure Rotorua’s community feels safer within the CBD, 13 people were arrested and 45 shopping trolleys have been returned to their respective stores, following a three-day Police operation.

From Tuesday 21 to Thursday 23 January, Police executed Operation Trolley focusing on engaging and educating managers of local businesses and enforcing the illegal actions of people using or having possession of shopping trolleys outside the boundaries of their respective stores.

While being homeless is not a crime in and of itself, Police has recently received complaints in regard to homeless people in possession of trolleys intimidating members of the public and workers as they walk through the CBD.

Any antisocial or unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated, and Police is committed to ensuring anyone going about their lawful business in the CBD are safe and feel safe.

Upon speaking with local retail store and business managers, Police identified several people using retail store owned shopping trolleys for their personal use without lawful authority.

Police arrested seven people in possession of shopping trolleys for receiving an item worth less than $500. They were all given verbal warnings.

Six other people were arrested for historical offences including theft, assault, arrest warrants, bail breaches, and trespassing.

Police also issued 19 trespass notices, trespassing individuals in possession of a trolley from the trolley’s respective store.

In total, 45 trolleys were returned to their businesses at the end of the three-day operation.

Homelessness is a social problem which requires a joint effort to address the underlying issues. Police works with a number of agencies to understand these issues, support the homeless, and collectively find homeless people long-term solutions.

