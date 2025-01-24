KPMG in Singapore Introduces Strategic Guide to Boost Digital Talent and Inspire Green Innovation

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2025 – KPMG in Singapore (KPMG) has launched a strategic guide, Advancing Digital Sustainable Talent for the Future, to support local businesses in developing digital talent while embedding sustainability into their operations. Created with contributions from the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and the Singapore Computer Society (SCS) Sustainable Tech SIG, the guide is closely aligned with national priorities such as the Forward Singapore exercise and the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

The guide highlights how many businesses already possess essential digital talent – such as AI specialists, software developers, and network engineers – and offers actionable strategies to upskill them for evolving technological demands. It also advocates for businesses to adopt ‘Green by Design’ principles, where sustainability is built into core operations and workforce strategies from the start, rather than being treated as an afterthought.

This guide seeks to equip businesses with insights to plan ahead, offering observations of the current landscape, guidance on incorporating sustainability into business strategies, and actionable recommendations to address digital and green priorities. It supports Singapore’s vision of fostering a skilled workforce ready to leverage AI to drive sustainable innovation and long-term economic resilience.

Lyon Poh, Partner and Head of Corporate Transformation at KPMG in Singapore, remarked, “The green transition is a strategic inflection point for Singapore businesses. To succeed, companies must embed sustainability into their core strategies, not as an afterthought, but as a foundation for innovation and growth. By remapping the mindsets and skillsets of their existing workforce, leveraging digital talent to drive green innovation, and aligning with national frameworks such as the Green Plan 2030, businesses can transform challenges into opportunities. Practical steps include investing in energy-efficient technologies, redesigning operations for circularity, and collaborating across sectors to scale impactful solutions. Singapore’s strong policy environment and tech-capable workforce uniquely position it to lead in this space, creating economic value while ensuring long-term resilience. Businesses that act decisively now will not only secure a competitive edge but also contribute meaningfully to Singapore’s sustainable growth story.”

Joey Tan, Chairman, SCS Sustainable Tech SIG, said: “For a successful sustainability transformation, practitioners need to combine specialised knowledge with multidisciplinary skill sets. Green skills, including those related to green software, are essential for building a sustainable future and supporting Singapore’s transition to a resource-efficient society.”

Strategic Guide Overview – Driving Green Transformation

The guide outlines four key focus areas to help businesses succeed in integrating digital and green priorities:

1. Landscape Analysis

Examines Singapore’s digital and green initiatives while addressing global commitments like the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals. Identifies workforce gaps and proposes tailored solutions to improve alignment between talent development and sustainability strategies.

2. “Green by Design” Principles

Inspired by Singapore’s “Secure by Design” framework, these principles advocate embedding eco-conscious practices early in procurement, systems development, and operations, ensuring sustainability underpins all processes.

3. Digital Talent Roadmap

Offers a clear framework for businesses to upskill existing digital roles with emerging green competencies. For example, software engineers can optimise algorithms for energy efficiency, while network specialists can architect sustainable systems. This roadmap is designed to support Singapore’s Skills Frameworks.

4. Recommendations for Businesses

Practical steps include fostering a culture of green innovation to seek competitive advantage, advancing cross-sector collaborations to scale sustainable solutions and aligning processes with national initiatives like the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Strategic Imperatives for Businesses

To seize the opportunities presented by the green economy and AI, Singapore businesses must act boldly. Key imperatives include:

Embedding Sustainability Across Functions

Integrate sustainability as a guiding principle across all departments to seek performance improvement opportunities instead of treating it as mere compliance.

Investing in Green Innovation

Commit resources to sustainable R&D and foster a culture of eco-friendly problem-solving at every level.

Uplifting and Leveraging Talent

Fully utilise current talent by embedding green mindsets and skillsets into digital roles, ensuring employees have the expertise to lead in this transformation.

Leading with Purpose

Purpose-driven organisations that align profitability with societal responsibility will differentiate themselves in this unprecedented economic shift.

A Wider Economic and Social Vision

The green economy has far-reaching implications. Its benefits include:

Economic Evolution

Industries such as renewable energy, green logistics, and low-carbon technologies are expected to expand, creating opportunities for market growth and adaptation.

Global Competitiveness

Nations and businesses adopting innovative sustainability practices will lead in setting benchmarks for global operations.

Social Equity

A green transition opens up new pathways of inclusivity, enabling diverse talents to play a role in shaping the global economy.

A Call to Action

The guide emphasises that the challenges posed by the green transition offer unprecedented opportunities for growth and leadership. By upskilling workforces, embedding Green by Design methodologies, and leveraging existing digital capabilities, businesses can remain competitive and contribute meaningfully to national and global sustainability goals.

KPMG’s strategic guide provides a roadmap to help enterprises lead in the green transition by making sustainability a core pillar of their operations and talent strategies. Download the guide here to take the first step in driving innovation while building a sustainable future.

