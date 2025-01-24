Fire Safety – Outdoor fires restricted in parts of West Coast from today

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a restricted fire season for the Grey and Buller Inland areas from 8am today, until further notice.

checkitsalright.nz. A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which they can apply for at

West Coast District Manager Myles Taylor says although there is likely to be some rain in the district over the next couple of days, it won’t be enough to make a difference in places where the vegetation is now so dry.

“Because the West Coast is normally so lush, we have a lot of vegetation that becomes a fire risk when it dries out,” he says.

“That’s especially the case in the Grey and Buller Inland areas, where there’s flammable vegetation such as gorse, kānuka, and grasses near native forest and forestry blocks.

“Restricting the number of fires that can be lit reduces the chances of a fire getting out of control during this high-risk time.”

Myles Taylor says significant wildfires are becoming more frequent in New Zealand, due to hotter, drier weather patterns.

“Around 97% of New Zealand’s wildfires are caused by people, so we know we can prevent them if we try,” he says.

checkitsalright.nz and enter your address to find out what fire season you’re in, and what conditions you would need to meet to light a fire, or if it’s permitted at all. “Before lighting a fire, go toand enter your address to find out what fire season you’re in, and what conditions you would need to meet to light a fire, or if it’s permitted at all.

“We’re also asking people on the West Coast to help us protect our people, property, environment and wildlife, by avoiding activities which could start a fire.

“These include using power tools or mowing the lawns in the hottest part of the day, or parking a hot vehicle on long, dry grass.”