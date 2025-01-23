7-Eleven X Peko-chan X Sho-chan: New Year, New Look Makeover

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 January 2025 – 7-Eleven is here to help you celebrate a joyful and prosperous Year of the Snake! Following the overwhelming popularity of our first “New Year, New Look” collection featuring 8 Denim Style bags with Peko-chan and Sho-chan, we’re delighted to announce the second wave of our exciting Chinese New Year campaign!

Get ready to welcome even more cuteness and good fortune with 4 limited-edition Denim Style Cushions starring the beloved Peko-chan and Sho-chan. These soft and stylish cushions will not only add a fresh touch to your home décor but also serve as lucky charms for your home or office. May they bring you good luck, prosperity, and a wonderful start to the New Year! These adorable and practical Denim Style Cushions will be available in 7-Eleven stores from 7am on 22 January. Don’t miss out – grab yours while stocks last!

Limited-Edition Denim Style Cushions: Add a Touch of Fun to Your New Year Décor!

These festive Denim Style Cushions are crafted from soft and cosy fabric in a vibrant red and blue colour scheme. Adorned with Japanese-inspired patterns and featuring the adorable Peko-chan and Sho-chan, these cushions are designed to bring you good luck and happiness in the New Year.

The collection includes 4 stylish designs in both round and square shapes. The round cushions showcase close-up portraits of Peko-chan and Sho-chan, while the square cushions feature Peko-chan, Sho-chan and other Japanese motifs interwoven together. Made from irresistibly soft material, these cushions are perfect for cuddling or using as back support at home or in the office.

With their festive colours and auspicious patterns, these Denim Style Cushions symbolise good fortune and success in the year ahead. Whether you keep them for yourself or give them as gifts to loved ones, they’re sure to add a touch of warmth and joy to your New Year celebrations.

Denim Style Cushion Product Details:

1. Sho-chan Denim Style Round Cushion This New Year, surround yourself with good fortune and cheer! This cushion features the energetic Sho-chan with a big, joyful smile, radiating New Year blessings and spreading festive cheer. May it bring you good health and happiness throughout the year! This Denim Style Cushion comes in a stylish deep blue colour, complemented by light blue and dark red stripes and blooming flowers, symbolising prosperity and good fortune. It’s sure to be a delightful addition to your home décor! Product Dimensions:

Cushion diameter: Approx. 37cm 2. Peko-chan Denim Style Round Cushion Beloved by all ages, Peko-chan takes the form of a round cushion to bring you New Year blessings! With her signature red bow and adorable tongue-out expression, she’s sure to be a delightful source of joy this Chinese New Year. This Denim Style Cushion comes in an elegant brick red colour, complemented by Japanese-inspired wave patterns, adding a touch of festive cheer and happiness to any corner of your home. Don’t miss out on this charming cushion, especially if you have a soft spot for all things cute and kawaii! Product Dimensions:

Cushion diameter: Approx. 37cm 3. Double-Sided Denim Print Square Cushion It’s time to give your home a New Year refresh! This Denim Style Cushion features a denim-like pattern with an assortment of Japanese New Year floral motifs, beautifully complementing the gold accents of Sho-chan and Peko-chan. This design symbolises wealth, prosperity and good fortune. With its blend of Japanese aesthetics and understated style, this soft and comfortable cushion is perfect for cuddling or using as back support at home or in the office. It’s a must-have item for the New Year! Product Dimensions:

Cushion length: Approx. 35cm 4. Double-Sided Lucky Square Cushion This Denim Style Cushion features a unique double-sided design with a blue front and a dark red back, both adorned with the auspicious Chinese character for “luck” (吉) and other Japanese-inspired patterns. It’s overflowing with blessings and joy, wishing you a lucky and prosperous Year of the Snake! Sho-chan playfully mimics Peko-chan’s signature tongue-out expression, bringing laughter and adding to the adorable charm of this cushion. Get ready for a Lunar New Year filled with joy and good fortune! Product Dimensions:

Cushion length: Approx. 35cm

WARNING: This product is a cushion, not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years of age. Adult supervision is required for children using this product. USE & CARE: Keep away from fire and heat to avoid fire hazard or damage. Hand wash only, do not iron. Do not bleach, tumble dry, or dry clean. Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal. “Denim Style Cushion” Promotion Details: How to Collect Physical Stamps and Digital FunStamps:

From now until 25 February 2025, customers can earn 1 physical stamp or digital FunStamp with a single purchase of $20# or more at 7-Eleven stores* or online. For every additional $10 spent, you’ll receive another stamp. To collect FunStamps with online purchases, customers must download the 7-Eleven app, register as a member, and link their yuu Account. For in-store purchases, customers need to either have their yuu ID scanned by the cashier before payment or pay with a linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy card. Stamps are awarded based on single transactions; split transactions are not allowed. Digital and physical stamps cannot be exchanged or combined for redemption. “Denim Style Cushion” Redemption Details: FunStamps: From 22 January (7am onwards) to 28 February 2025, collect 5 FunStamps and add $68 to redeem your favourite “Denim Style Cushion.” Physical Stamps: From 22 January (7am onwards) to 28 February 2025, collect 8 physical stamps and add $68 to redeem your favourite “Denim Style Cushion.” Enjoy $10 off when redeeming 2 cushions (16 stamps plus $126). Special Offer for yuu Rewards Members:

From 22 January to 28 February 2025, redeem your favourite “Denim Style Cushion” with 8,800 yuu Points + $28. Choose your favourite! Customers can select their preferred cushion design.

Magic Cling Fai Chun: Share the Trendiest Blessings with Your Loved Ones!

What better way to decorate your home for the New Year than with festive fai chun that bring good luck and positive vibes? 7-Eleven presents two sets of “Magic Cling Fai Chun” to help you celebrate the Lunar New Year in style! These fai chun are not only fun and colourful, but they also feature a practical static cling design that allows for easy removal and reuse without leaving any marks. Each set includes 7-8 fai chun of varying sizes, all featuring the adorable and quirky Sho-chan and Peko-chan. They’re so fun and auspicious, you’ll want to collect both sets! Stick these unique fai chun on windows, doors, walls, refrigerators, or any smooth surface to fill every corner of your home with a cheerful and playful New Year atmosphere. Perfect for decorating or gifting!

For “Magic Cling Fai Chun” product details, please refer to the attached table.

1. “Happy New Ear!” Fai Chun Set

This set includes the following 4 festive fai chun: 長Hea長有 (“May you have a long and relaxing life!”)

年年有餘 (“May you have abundance every year!”)

Happy New Ear! (A playful twist on “Happy New Year!”)

招財 (“May you attract wealth!”) 2. “Eye-Poppin’ Good Luck” Fai Chun Set

This set includes the following 4 festive fai chun: 桃花極旺 (“May your love life be prosperous!”)

恭喜發財 (“Wishing you prosperity and wealth!”)

好事成雙 (“May good things come in pairs!”)

招福 (“May you attract good fortune!”) Product Dimensions: 1. “Happy New Ear!” Fai Chun Set 長Hea長有: Approx. 19cm wide x 16cm high

年年有餘: Approx. 10cm wide x 25cm high

Happy New Ear!: Approx. 29cm wide x 14cm high

招財: Approx. 12cm wide x 13cm high

Festive Design: Approx. 5cm wide x 8cm high 2. “Eye-Poppin’ Good Luck” Fai Chun Set 桃花極旺: Approx. 10cm wide x 25cm high

恭喜發財: Approx. 19cm wide x 17cm high

好事成雙: Approx. 27cm wide x 11cm high

招福: Approx. 13cm wide x 14cm high

Festive Design: Approx. 5cm wide x 8cm high WARNING: We are not responsible for any damage caused by improper use. This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years of age. USE & CARE: Once the static cling is positioned and applied, avoid touching it as much as possible, as any movement or repeated peeling and sticking will cause static loss, thereby reducing or even eliminating the static cling function. Avoid using on uneven, damp or dirty surfaces. Avoid placing near ventilation systems or air vents. Suitable for indoor use only. “Happy New Ear! Magic Cling Fai Chun” Promotion Details:

From 22 January (7am onwards) to 28 February 2025, add $32 to any purchase# at 7-Eleven stores* to redeem 1 set of “Happy New Ear! Magic Cling Fai Chun,” or add $58 to redeem 2 sets. Special Offer for yuu Rewards Members:

From 22 January to 28 February 2025, redeem 2 sets of “Happy New Ear! Magic Cling Fai Chun” with 3,800 yuu Points + $38. Limited quantities available, while stocks last. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

FunStamp redemptions are only valid in Hong Kong.

*This promotion is not valid at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney Building, or food kiosks inside Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Product images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

Purchases to redeem “Denim Style Cushions” are not eligible for FunStamps, yuu Points, or the 5% discount when paying with a Hang Seng enJoy card. Purchases to redeem “Happy New Ear! Magic Cling Fai Chun” are eligible for yuu Points and the 5% discount with a Hang Seng enJoy card, but not for FunStamps. For details, please visit our website.

#Eligible spending excludes 7-Eleven Pre-order products, yuu pre-order products, cigarettes, milk powder (all types), diapers, redemption items under stamp promotions, online game cards, mobile phone top-up cards/SIM cards/value coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps of any kind, plastic shopping bag charges, and other service items. (Other service items include but are not limited to the last 10 Octopus transaction records printing, prepayment, e-coupons, bill payment, donations, value-added services (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, “Tap & Go”, TNG and other e-wallets), fax and photocopying services, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return services, lockers, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry services, etc.) For more details, please visit our website.

