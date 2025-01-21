NZ-AU: NOVONIX Announces Transition of Chief Executive Officer

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced the planned transition in the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) role, with Dr. Chris Burns stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, effective 24 January 2025. Dr. Burns will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity, serving as Special Advisor to the Board of Directors (the “Board”), in order to provide continuity, support ongoing operations of the Company and ensure a smooth transition.

Dr. Burns has led NOVONIX since September 2020 and has positioned the company for the next phase of growth as it scales up operations at its production facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee. With significant accomplishments during 2024, NOVONIX plans to begin production from its Riverside facility this year. With Dr. Burns’ stepping down, the Board has commenced a search for a new CEO who will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Chattanooga and will have experience in manufacturing, operations and scale-up to lead the Company into the planned growth in NOVONIX’s synthetic graphite production over the coming years.

Dr. Chris Burns, NOVONIX CEO said, “I am incredibly proud of everything that NOVONIX has accomplished during my time as CEO. We have developed innovative technology, new products, and have gained significant support from the US Government, investors and customers as we have established ourselves as a leader in the battery materials sector in North America. As we move towards commercial scale production at Riverside this year, it is a great opportunity for the Board to appoint a new CEO with the right skill set to lead the Company on the next phase of its journey. I look forward to working with the Board and management through this process to support the continued success of NOVONIX.”

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr Robert Long, NOVONIX Chief Financial Officer, to serve as interim CEO, effective 24 January 2025, until a permanent CEO is appointed. Mr Long will work closely with the Board to ensure a smooth transition and maintain our momentum and focus on our key strategic goals.

Admiral Robert J Natter, Chairman, said “The Board of Directors would like to thank Dr. Burns for his exceptional leadership and dedication in what has been a dynamic market environment. The Board has great confidence in Mr Long’s ability to continue this strong leadership during the transition period.”

This announcement has been authorised for release by Admiral Robert J Natter, USN Ret., Chairman.

