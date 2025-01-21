Greenpeace – Trump exit from Paris Agreement means NZ must rally with world to save climate

Source: Greenpeace



Greenpeace is calling on Christopher Luxon to commit to a strong new climate target in light of Donald Trump’s announcement that he will pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement.

Greenpeace spokesperson Amanda Larsson says, “With wildfires raging in Los Angeles, it’s astounding that Trump is immediately weakening American climate ambition. But it isn’t surprising, given that denying climate change has long been his brand.

“In contrast, Christopher Luxon and his climate minister, Simon Watts, have repeatedly emphasised their commitment to the Paris Agreement. To date there has been a large gap between words and action. Now is their moment to walk the talk by committing to a strong new climate target, backed with policies to make it happen.”

Under the Paris Agreement, New Zealand is required to submit a climate target, known as a nationally determined contribution (NDC), by 10 February, ahead of a November climate conference in Brazil. Each NDC must represent an increase in ambition on the last, which was submitted in 2021.

“With Trump deserting the global fight to save our grandchildren’s future, other nations will need to courageously fill the gap – including New Zealand,” says Larsson.

Greenpeace is calling on the Government to significantly strengthen its climate target, in particular the goal to cut methane emissions. This is what the independent Climate Change Commission advised in its report at the end of last year.

The dairy industry is New Zealand’s worst climate polluter and a major source of methane emissions. But, to date, the most polluting industry in the country has been off the hook for its emissions.

“If we significantly reduce methane emissions now, we can pull a climate emergency brake and prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis,” says Larsson.

“That means cutting cow numbers and supporting farmers to transition to more ecological, diverse and plant-based farming practices.

“Not only is this change necessary for the climate, freshwater and animal welfare, but it’s also what our global trade partners are expecting from us – just as the US will find that their trade partners still expect action to cut climate pollution despite their withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

“Momentum is building on climate change, and people all around the world are standing up to call for urgent action. If our governments won’t do what’s needed, people will use the courts, protest and other means to stop big polluters,” says Larsson.

“Trump has withdrawn from climate agreements before, and the rest of the world moved on regardless. Make no mistake, the fight to prevent climate disaster is resilient and stronger than any one single country. Leaders can either jump onboard or get left behind.”