Two to appear in court following search warrants, Southland

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Two vehicles have been impounded and their drivers facing charges following search warrants in Southland.

Police executed simultaneous search warrants on Friday 17 January at addresses in the Tuatapere and Winton areas following an incident on Tuesday 5 November 2024.

At around 6.50pm, Police received a report of a vehicle having crashed into a paddock after failing to make a turn at a corner on Grove Burn Road while participating in antisocial road user behaviour.

The vehicles were believed to have been travelling around three times the posted 50km/h speed limit before the crash.

As a result of Friday’s search warrants, two men aged 18 and 19 were spoken to by Police and their vehicles were impounded.

The two men are due to appear in Invercargill District Court on 18 February, charged with illegal street racing. Further charges are likely.

Police are committed to holding illegal street racers to account as we know the impact this activity has on the community.

Not only does it keep residents awake and damage the roads, but it places drivers, passengers, bystanders, and other motorists at extreme risk.

Police ask members of the public to report unlawful activity to us, as soon as possible with as much information as you can safely gather.

This will assist in an effective response to the issue, and in cases where we can’t immediately respond, allow us to follow up with drivers and take later enforcement action.

You can report information to us by calling 111, if it is happening now, or through our 105 service for non-emergencies.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI