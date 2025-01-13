Senoko Energy Launches New LifeSteady Price Plan Offering Guaranteed Savings off SP Tariff

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 January 2025 – Today, Senoko Energy launches a new price plan that provides a fixed discount off the quarterly SP tariff. A first of its kind in the local market, this plan – LifeSteady – is designed to beat quarterly SP tariff fluctuations to deliver guaranteed savings for households.

Figure 1: LifeSteady provides fixed discount off quarterly SP tariff

“In today’s uncertain economic environment, Senoko Energy reaffirms our commitment to helping families “live smart, save smart” with guaranteed savings when they switch to Senoko Energy. Our aim is to deliver greater value to customers over the long term and be their preferred energy partner,” said James Chong, Senior Vice President, Senoko Energy Commercial Division.

Guaranteed Savings Against Uncertain Energy Prices

The LifeSteady plan comes amid higher cost of living concerns among Singaporeans and an increasingly unpredictable economic outlook[1]. With global economic uncertainty directly impacting global fuel and gas prices, which in turn affects quarterly SP tariff fluctuations[2], LifeSteady guarantees consistent monthly savings with a fixed discount of 1.64c/kWh (incl. GST) lower than quarterly SP tariff, providing households considerable savings overtime depending on the duration of the plan.

LifeSteady24 LifeSteady36 Average monthly electricity bills with SP Savings per month with LifeSteady Savings across 24 months Savings across 36 months $150 $8.03 $193 $289 $300 $16.05 $385 $578 $450 $24.08 $578 $867

Figure 2: Example of Guaranteed Total Savings over 24 or 36 months

In addition to electricity bill savings, customers can look forward to promotional gifts or bill rebates worth up to $359 when signing up with recurring payment. These include a Xiaomi Robot Cleaner, PRISM+ Aura Air Purifier and Philips Air Fryer. No security deposit is required to sign up and households can continue to enjoy their U-Save rebates with Senoko Energy. Customers who switch from their existing provider can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to their electricity.

At the forefront of powering the nation’s growth since its inception, Senoko Energy is one of the largest power plants in Singapore. Committed to delivering safe, innovative, and sustainable energy solutions, the group dedicates themselves to powering Singapore’s journey towards carbon neutrality and supporting the nation’s environmental goals.

To find out more about LifeSteady, visit Senoko Energy’s

[2] Energy Market Authority. Factors Influencing Prices: https://www.ema.gov.sg/consumer-information/electricity/buying-electricity/electricity-prices

Hashtag: #SenokoEnergy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of

Media-Outreach.com.