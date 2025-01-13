Appeal for information following Christchurch incident

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Attribute to Detective James Bourne

A man has been charged after allegedly trying to pull a person into his vehicle in Christchurch, and Police would like to hear from people who were in the area around the time of the incident.

It occurred about 3pm on Thursday 2 January, when a man approached the victim on the northern end of Tennyson Street, before attempting to pull them into a vehicle.

On Friday 10 January, Police arrested a man, who is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 16 January, charged with attempted kidnapping.

As part of our ongoing enquiries, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the Tennyson Street area between 2:50pm and 3:10pm on Thursday 2 January.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250102/6559.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

