Police are responding to a crash on State Highway 3 near Blueskin Road, Westmere, Whanganui.

The crash was reported around 10:15am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

SH3 is blocked and diversions are in place at Blueskin Road and Western Line, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

