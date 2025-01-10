Top 2 Best Places to Work in Bangladesh for 2024 Revealed

Source: Media Outreach

DHAKA, BANGLADESH – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 January 2025 – The Best Places to Work certification program has recognized Foodpanda and Novo Nordisk as the top two best places to work in Bangladesh for 2024. These leading organizations are celebrated for their exceptional commitment to employee well-being, innovation, and the creation of people-first workplace cultures.

Foodpanda, a leading online food delivery platform, has earned the top spot in Bangladesh for its dedication to fostering a work environment where employees are empowered, supported, and encouraged to thrive. The company’s emphasis on work-life balance, growth opportunities, and a collaborative atmosphere has set a new benchmark for excellence in the region. In addition to its people-first initiatives, Foodpanda has invested heavily in modern workplace technologies, employee recognition programs, and regular feedback mechanisms. These efforts ensure continuous improvement and a workplace where employees feel heard and appreciated. Foodpanda’s commitment to driving employee engagement, building a diverse and inclusive workplace, and offering personal and professional growth has contributed to its success as the number one employer in the country.

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare leader, secured the second position for its focus on employee well-being and professional development. The company has built a people-centric culture that emphasizes innovation, inclusion, and flexibility, ensuring that its employees feel valued and motivated to excel. Furthermore, Novo Nordisk has introduced comprehensive wellness programs, mental health support, and initiatives promoting gender equity and sustainability within the workplace. These efforts reflect the company’s long-standing mission to create a positive and enriching environment for its workforce. Novo Nordisk offers continuous opportunities for growth and development, empowering its workforce to achieve both personal and professional success. Its commitment to fostering a balanced and supportive work environment has earned it a place among the top employers in Bangladesh.

These two companies have set exceptional standards for workplace excellence in Bangladesh, providing environments where employees are valued, supported, and motivated to contribute to organizational success.

Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.