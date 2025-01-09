First Responders – Whangārei vegetation fire update

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Evacuations are underway for a number of homes near a large vegetation fire south of Whangārei.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the fire on Whangārei Heads Rd between Onerahi and Tamaterau around 2.15pm on Thursday.

Ten trucks and five helicopters are currently on the scene.

A number of houses are under threat from fire.

Whangārei Heads Rd is closed between Edward Rd and Tamaterau. People are advised to avoid the area while firefighters and helicopters work.

There is a large amount of smoke in the area.

People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors and reduce outdoor exercise.

For health advice contact your GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Remember to:

– Keep your windows and doors shut.

– Switch your air conditioning to ‘recirculate’ or turn it off if that is not an option.

– Air out your house when the smoke clears.

– Look out for children, older people, and others at risk.

– Keep pets inside with clean water and food. Keep pets’ bedding inside if possible.