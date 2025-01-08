‘No excuse’ – driver’s illegal crash-scene shortcut

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

A motorist faces the prospect of serious charges after driving through cordons at the scene of a South Waikato crash that closed State Highway 1 this morning.

About 5.30am, two vehicles collided at Piarere, between Horahora and Paparamu roads. Five people were injured – three seriously and two critically – and the highway was closed for a scene examination by the Serious Crash Unit.

Police were still working at the scene at 9.30am, when a car transporter and trailer drove around workers at two cordons and then through the crash scene. An officer was forced to jump out of the way as the truck and trailer carried on through the investigation area, knocking over cones as it did so.

Senior Sergeant Murray Hamilton says the driver was pulled over by Police and spoken to. Charges are being considered against the 53-year-old Auckland man.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t want to take a detour or are running late, there’s no excuse that justifies ignoring road closures or putting people at risk.

“Closing a State Highway isn’t done lightly or without good reason and in this case, it was to determine what caused a serious crash that sent five people to hospital.

“Thankfully, the majority of people understand that.”

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and the road reopened about 11.30am.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI