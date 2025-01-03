New qualification a step forward for diabetes care

Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says people with diabetes and other painful conditions will benefit from a significant new qualification to boost training in foot care.

“It sounds simple, but quality and regular foot and nail care is vital in preventing potentially serious complications from diabetes, like blisters or sores, which can take a long time to heal and can be a start on the path to diabetic foot and limb amputations,” says Dr Reti.

“We know there is currently pressure to find trained podiatrists, particularly in rural and provincial areas, and training new podiatrists takes time.

“This can result in significant waits for often basic care, which diabetes specialists have advised is something that can have the greatest impact for diabetes management.

“Footcare assistants will help ease that pressure. Those who qualify for the new credentials in 2025 won’t be sole charge – they will work in collaboration with a podiatrist to provide examinations, basic foot and nail care and hygiene, freeing up the specialists to take on more complex care.

“This is an innovative new solution to expand the health workforce and reduce barriers to quality care for people with diabetes.”

The new micro-credential has been developed jointly by the Podiatry Board, Workforce Development Council and NZQA. It involves 250 hours of training, with 50 per cent completed online and the remaining hours in clinical settings.

“Footcare assistants will first be piloted in South Auckland and Te Tai Tokerau – regions where we know there is a high incidence of diabetes and difficulties accessing appropriate care,” Dr Reti says.

“Following those pilots, the micro-credential will be made available across the sector.

“I applaud the collaboration which has made this new qualification possible.”

