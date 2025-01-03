He poroporoaki ki a Kahurangi Tariana Turia

Source: New Zealand Government

Uia te pō, rangahaua te pō, whakamāramatia mai he aha tō tango, he aha tō kāwhaki?

Whitirere ki te ao, tirotiro kau au, kei hea taku rātā whakamarumaru i te au o te pakanga mo te mana motuhake? Au te pō, ngū te pō, ue hā!

E te kahurangi māreikura, e te rangatira Tariana. Haere rā koe e whae i te whiunga o te kōwhā, i te rā o te waru, ki te rārāngi tapairu ki te rangi, ki te uru kahika nui o te pō tē whakaarahia.

Haere rā e te wairere i hāku kamo, heria te aroha ki ngā toa o Apa Hāpai Taketake, o Te Awa Tupua, o Tūwharetoa, o Rauru Kiitahi e!

It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the passing of Kahurangi (Dame) Tariana Turia, Minister for Māori Development, Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti, and Whānau Ora Tama Potaka says.

“We mourn the great loss of a dedicated leader who did so much for the betterment of Māori before, during and after her Parliamentary career.

“As the first Minister for Whānau Ora, she was a true trailblazer. I acknowledge the significant leadership role she played in the establishment and advancement of this kaupapa. Kahurangi Tariana set a great course for this waka and, thanks to her leadership, subsequent ministers including myself will tautoko the navigation of its continued journey.

“Whānau Ora places the aspirations and outcomes for whānau at the centre, an approach Kahurangi Tariana relentlessly advocated for throughout her many roles.

“I acknowledge her substantial and significant contributions made during her 18 years in parliament from 1996 to 2014. Kahurangi Tariana was the inaugural Minister for Whānau Ora; Disability Issues and Community and Voluntary Sector. She was also Associate Minister in Health, Māori Affairs, Social Development, Child, Youth and Family, Housing, Corrections, Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment.

“Her deep manaakitanga for others and an extraordinary ability to relate to people from different walks of life made her an inspiring and effective leader.

“Before national politics, she established Te Oranganui Iwi Health Authority in Whanganui, the first iwi-led public health organisation. She was manager at the Whaioranga Iwi Social Services Unit as well as at the Whanganui Regional Development Board Trust.

“Kahurangi Tariana was a tireless and staunch advocate of locally led solutions and fearless to speak out and act on kaupapa that impacted on the wellbeing of whānau. Her service to community was recognised through many awards during her lifetime.

“In this sad time, I offer my sincere mihi, condolences and thoughts to her whānau, her tamariki, mokopuna, mokomoko, hapū and our iwi of Ngāti Apa, Ngā Rauru, Tūwharetoa and Whanganui. I also celebrate her enormous integrity, contribution to Aotearoa New Zealand’s identity, and resetting of how public services can be delivered better through Whānau Ora.

“While her tūpuna and ancestors have called her home, her legacy will continue with us for the great benefit of Iwi, Māori and of all Aotearoa New Zealand.”

